Jupally, Ponguleti yet to swallow BJP’s bait

Khammam: BJP leaders returned after holding discussions with former BRS Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao at Ponguleti’s house in Khammam on Thursday.

Before leaving, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, who has been given the task of poaching leaders from other parties, said Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao gave positive response and discussions held in good environment.

He also said Ponguleti and Jupally said that after discussing with their supporters and people they would tell their decision.

Eatala said, “we have invited both Ponguleti and Jupalli in the BJP and we have explained that BJP is the only party that can obstruct the autocratic rule and looting of the state by the Kalavkuntla family.”

Rajender also claimed that the BJP is coming to power in the State.

He said on the directions of Union Home Minister Amith Shah and party national president Nadda, they held discussions with Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao.

He expressed hopes that Ponguleti and Jupally would take positive decision after discussing with followers and leaders.

He said both leaders understood that BJP would obstruct Kalavakuntal family’s looting and harassments and people of Khammam also know about the BRS rule. Very soon BJP leadership will also speak to Ponguleti and Jupalli, he added.

Earlier in the day, Eatela Rajender, MLA Raghunandan Rao, former Chevella MP Konda Visveswara Reddy and former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy reached Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy house in Khammam.

Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao also joined the discussions. The meeting was held for five hours at the Ponguleti house.

Meanwhile, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thurday said he was welcoming former MP and suspended BRS party leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy into his party. He called upon all those who are opposing Chief Minister KCR to join the BJP.

Later speaking to media, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao clarified that no decision was taken about joining any party.

They said BJP leaders met them and invited them to join the BJP but they have not given any assurance so far.

They stated that they are finding all ways to free the people from the clutches of Kalvakuntla family. “We would meet all leaders and people including movement fighter’s families in this regard and prepare an action plan,” they said.

They said that they ensure anti-government vote should not be separated.