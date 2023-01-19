  • Menu
KCR introduces Bhatti to Delhi CM Kejriwal

CM K Chandra Sekhar Rao introducing CLP leader Bhatti Vikramakha with Delhi CM Arvind Kerjriwal at Khammam after the launching the new collectorate building on Wednesday.
An interesting incident was happened on Wednesday in the district

Khammam: An interesting incident was happened on Wednesday in the district. Congress senior leader, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarkha who was met the CM KCR during the tour of Khammam for submitting a memorandum on varius issues of the district. CM KCR moved to him very closely and CM puts his hands on Bhatti shoulders and was introduced with Panjab state Chief MInister Arvind Kerjriwal.

During the time they made important political discussion were happened. The photo made viral in all the social media groups and made interesting discussion on the meeting with CM's KCR ,Arvind Kejriwal durning the BRS party held a massive public meetings at Khammam.

