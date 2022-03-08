  • Menu
KCR is Mahila Bandhu: MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah

Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah felicitating women during the Mahila Dinhothsavam at Vemsoor in Khammam district on Monday
Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah felicitating women during the Mahila Dinhothsavam at Vemsoor in Khammam district on Monday

Khammam: The State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao implementing a number of welfare schemes for the women, informed Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah while participating in a Mahila Sambharalu in Vemsoor mandal on Monday.

He felicitated the women workers, ANM, Asha, Grama Deepikalu, Sanitation workers and others and lauded their services.

He affirmed that only the KCR government is giving importance to women's welfare. He said the schemes for women have made history in the country. He also explained the vision of KCR on women development.

A large number of party women leaders and activists participated in the programme.

