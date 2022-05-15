KCR is Sri Rama Raksha for Telangna: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday fired salvos at the BJP over their comments on Chief Minister K chandrashekar Rao and the IT minister KT Rama Rao. He alleged the BJP leaders are spreading lies on the farmers' issues. He took a jibe at the BJP and stated that the leaders were trained in Whatsapp University to tell lies. He said that people in the State don't believe BJP and will give a befitting lesson to the party in the next Assembly elections.

Addressing the media at his camp office, Puvvada said that the farmers are happy with the number of IKP centres set up for the sake of paddy procurement in the district and in the State. He said that the BJP leaders are misleading the farmers on the IKP centres as they cannot digest the paddy procurement process and the happiness of the farmers in the State.

Referring to Amit Shah, Puvvada said that the opposition parties leaders are conducting competitive tour programmes in the State. He said the national party leaders tours were a big flop shows. He demanded the Congress party leaders to implement Rythu declaration in their ruling state. He said that the people know how farmers in Chatishgarh and Rajasthan are suffering.

The TRS government is moving forward with the development programmes without the support of the NDA government. He stated that the NDA government troubled the State government denying funds.