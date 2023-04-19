Khammam: 10 check posts in place to prevent smuggling of paddy into TS

Khammam : With the procurement of Asangi paddy has started, the police have been on alert at the border districts to stop smuggling of paddy from the neigbouring States into Telangana.

Commissioner of Police Vishnu Warrier said that 24-hour continuous vigilance is being maintained at the border check posts of the district to prevent smuggling.

On Tuesday, he participated in a video conference held by DGP Anjani Kumar about the inter-state border checkpoints jointly with the officials of the concerned departments to prevent the paddy from other States being transported to the PPC (paddy procurement centres/ grain collection centres) in Telangana State.

The Police Commissioner said efforts should be made to prevent smuggling of rice, liquor and other illegal goods from other States into Telangana. He explained that 10 check posts have been set up in the district to prevent illegal transport by establishing strong security.

Additional DCP Subhash Chandra Bose, Additional Collector Madusudhan Rao, G. Janardhan Reddy (Deputy Commissioner of Excise) and G. Ganesh Assistant Commissioner (Excise Enforcement) were present in the programme. G. Nagendra Reddy (district excise officer) trainee IPS Avinash Kumar, Civil Supply Officers B. Nagender, Narasimha Rao and ACP Prasanna Kumar participated.