Live
- Israel strikes Hamas stronghold in Jabalia refugee camp
- CBI arrests assistant garrison engineer from Raj's Kota in graft case
- Massive decline in farmers’ registration for food-grain procurement in Bengal after arrest of min: LoP
- Microsoft India announces hike of 6% on business software from Feb 1
- Kodali Nani visits Cyclone affected areas in Gudivada, assures of govt. support
- Goa TMC demands apology from Giriraj Singh over ‘Thumka’ remarks against Mamata Banerjee
- NIA files charge sheet in Nizamabad PFI case, total accused now is 17
- FIR cannot be quashed on the basis of settlement between kidnappers and parents: Delhi HC
- State IB sounds KLO alert day after Mamata embarks on N Bengal tour
- Probe launched into input received from US concerning national security: Jaishankar
Just In
Khammam: 2 dead, 1000+ acres crop damaged
- 1. Five mandals receive heavy rainfall
- 2. Aswaraopeta experienced highest precipitation with 310 mm
- 3. Officials open two gates of Kinnerasani project
- 4. Coal production at the Singareni disrupted
Khammam : In a series of grim developments, two lives were lost in the Khammam district due to cyclone Michaung. This includes N Pulla Rao and Lakshmi who succumbed to a tragic wall collapse at CheruvuMadaram village in Nelakondapalli under Palair.
Simultaneously, the Kothagudem district faced the brunt of cyclonic weather, recording substantial rainfall in various mandals. Aswaraopeta Mandal experienced the highest precipitation with 310mm, closely followed by Chandrugonda at 308 mm. Dhammapet, Annapureddypally, and Kothagudem mandals also encountered significant rainfall, registering 260mm.
The cyclone adversely impacted paddy fields, leading to severe consequences. Bhimavaram in Aswapuram Mandal reported the loss of 40 sheep, attributed to extreme cold weather conditions.As part of the response, officials took precautionary measures by opening two gates of the Kinnerasani project, releasing water into the Godavari. However, the cascading effects of heavy rains extended to disrupt coal production at the Singareni Collieries Company over the past two days.
Transportation in Kothagudem district bore the brunt of the downpour, particularly in Dhammapet, Aswaraopet, Sujatha Nagar, Julurpad, Aswapuram, and Mulkalpalimandals. Roads and bridges succumbed to overflowing rainwater, causing significant disruptions to vehicular movements.
With a keen eye on public safety, District Superintendent of Police Dr Vineeth G issued alerts through announcements and enforced roadblocks with barricades and police presence, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the challenging weather conditions.