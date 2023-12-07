Khammam: 2 dead, 1000+ acres crop damaged

Khammam : In a series of grim developments, two lives were lost in the Khammam district due to cyclone Michaung. This includes N Pulla Rao and Lakshmi who succumbed to a tragic wall collapse at CheruvuMadaram village in Nelakondapalli under Palair.

Simultaneously, the Kothagudem district faced the brunt of cyclonic weather, recording substantial rainfall in various mandals. Aswaraopeta Mandal experienced the highest precipitation with 310mm, closely followed by Chandrugonda at 308 mm. Dhammapet, Annapureddypally, and Kothagudem mandals also encountered significant rainfall, registering 260mm.

The cyclone adversely impacted paddy fields, leading to severe consequences. Bhimavaram in Aswapuram Mandal reported the loss of 40 sheep, attributed to extreme cold weather conditions.As part of the response, officials took precautionary measures by opening two gates of the Kinnerasani project, releasing water into the Godavari. However, the cascading effects of heavy rains extended to disrupt coal production at the Singareni Collieries Company over the past two days.

Transportation in Kothagudem district bore the brunt of the downpour, particularly in Dhammapet, Aswaraopet, Sujatha Nagar, Julurpad, Aswapuram, and Mulkalpalimandals. Roads and bridges succumbed to overflowing rainwater, causing significant disruptions to vehicular movements.

With a keen eye on public safety, District Superintendent of Police Dr Vineeth G issued alerts through announcements and enforced roadblocks with barricades and police presence, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the challenging weather conditions.