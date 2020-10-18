Khammam: 438 paddy procurement centres to be set up by Dasara

Khammam: District administration of Khammam is planning to purchase about 4.60 lakh metric tons of paddy by setting up 438 procurement centres across the district by Dasara.



Thanks to sufficient amount of rainfall which has caused more paddy production than expected this Kharif season. Last year, the administration had purchased about 1.81 lakh metric tons through 116 procurement centres, but due to Covid-19 crisis, the officials increased purchasing centres to avoid huge gathering. The officials are taking all precautions and steps keeping the pandemic in view.

The administration entrusted responsibility of purchasing of paddy to IKP, AMC and PACS in the district. Officials instructed the purchasing agencies to set up centres in identified places by Dussehra. Purchasing agencies needed as many as 1.15 crore gunny bags for paddy purchase, but about 59 lakh bags are available with the officials.

The district supply officer, D Rajender assured that there would be no shortage of gunny bags, as the balance gunny bags would reach the district in time from factories.

He also said that after purchasing paddy from procurement centres, they would directly shift them to rice mills as per the allotment and there will be no shortage of paddy crop storage in rice mills. The district has 48 rice mills and is having 2 lakh metric tons allotment, he pointed stating that remaining paddy which was purchased would be shifted to other district on receiving the directions of Civil Supply Commissioner.

He said, ''We are taking care that each agency should pay MSP of Rs 1,888 for grade-A variety and Rs 1,866 for common variety.'' District rice miller's association president B Rajeswara Rao said there is no shortage of storage for paddy in rice mills as we keep 4 months stock and only after that shift rice to the government allotted places.

The Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Collector RV Karnan conducted meeting with civil supply officials and purchasing agencies twice and advised them to follow guidelines.