Khammam: 5 students test positive at government school

Khammam: Panic triggers in Khammam district with rising cases of covid. Recently, 28 girl students were tested positive for Covid positive in Gurukulam School and College at Wyra triggering panic among the students and parents. On Wednesday, five more students were tested positive for covid in Chintakani government high school.

The news went viral on social media which apparently triggered fear among the students and parents in the district. It is learnt that the five students were having Covid symptoms since two last two days. The teachers notice the students and informed the medical officials to test the kids.

The doctors informed that the five students reported positive for Covid. The teachers shifted the five to separate classrooms and informed their parents. The students who tested positive were, 2 from 10th class, 1 from 8th class and 1 from 6th class. The panchayat staff reached the school and sanitized the classrooms and the premises.

The health staff also tested the 98 students in the school premises and informed that all of them tested negative. PHC doctor Nageswara Rao informed that Covid test camp will be held on Thursday for the remaining students in the school.