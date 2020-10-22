Khammam: Abandoned by husband, woman seeks justice

Khammam: Seeking justice from abandoned husband, a woman registers a complaint with Khammam women police station.

According to information, D Swathi of Nacharam in Hyderabad fell in love with G Balaji of Pandurangapuram village, Palwancha mandal in Khammam district and they got married at Arya Samaj in 2017. Swathi said that they lived happily for a few months after marriage in Hyderabad and later he started harassing her for dowry. One day he left the house without informing her and went to Khammam.

Swathi also went to Khammam and with the interference of elders, they lived together at his native village in Pandurangapuram and have a son, Bhanuram. Swathi said that he got lineman job in Transco department in Bhadrachalam division and since then he was trying to leave her and son.

Swathi appealed to the officials for justice as she wants to live her husband. When contacted, woman police station Circle Inspector Anjali said that they gave counselling to Balaji, but he is not willing to live with Swathi. But we are trying, she added.