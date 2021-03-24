Khammam: ACB nabs two corrupt officers

Khammam: ACB sleuths nabbed deputy tahsildar and deputy surveyor red-handed while accepting bribe from a farmer at Vemsoor in the district on Wednesday.

According to ACB officials, deputy tahsildar U Upender and deputy surveyor I Guruveshwar Rao demanded Rs one lakh from a farmer, Thota Sambasiva Rao of Sathupalli, to conduct survey and fix boundaries of a land belonging to his family.

The farmer agreed to pay money and then approached the ACB. The ACB officials laid a trap and caught deputy tahsildar and deputy surveyor red-handed at Vemsoor tahsildar office. They recovered amount and arrested the duo.

The arrested officials would be produced before ACB court in Hyderabad, the officials said.