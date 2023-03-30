Khammam: AIR still holds magic of relating Sita Kalyanam

Khammam: In the past, when the TV was not around, the devout would cling to the radio to hear about the conduct of the celestial wedding of Lord Rama at Bhadrachalam. The commentators, usually those with a great rooting in Sastras and traditional rituals, would provide a visual feast of the spectacle through their rapturous depiction of the goings-on.



Since 1965, many great personalities such as JammalamadakaMadava Rama Sharma, Malladi Chandrasekhara Shastry and Usha Sri held the microphone and fascinated the Telugu people with their magical voice and spontaneity, while narrating the sequence of the celestial wedding. The radio would come alive and people would gather around it and would have the experience of actually witnessing the Sita Rama Kalyanam.

STG Sreemannarayanacharyulu, well known as the Sanskrit Master in the temple town of Bhadrachalam, is giving running commentary this year, too. He said, "It was a blessed opportunity given by AIR for taking the golden moments of Lord Rama to the people across the two Telugu States." He said he takes care to make it understandable for the common people, while ensuring the richness of the vivid narration. His rendition of poetry depicting the scenes allure the listeners very much.

BSS Sharma, popularly known as Ramayanam Sharma, who acted as the commentator/presenter 2001 and 2015, said the trend was set by Jammalamadaka Madhava Rama Sharma and it has since been followed zealously. Kothagduem FM station has been brodcasting the event since its launch in 1989.

Prior to that AIR, Vijayawada Station, was used to produce the programme, informed AIR programme executive S Ramesh.

He informed this year also AIR senior announcer MadipalliDhakinamurthy, STG SrimannrayanaCharyulu are participating in the commentary programme for the celestial wedding this year. The programme will be held between 10.30 am and 12.30 pm, he informed.