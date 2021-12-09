Khammam: All set for MLC elections, says Collector Gautham

Khammam: All is set for Khammam Local Authorities' Constituency (LAC) MLC election polling scheduled to be held on Friday, said District Collector VP Gautham.

He along with Commissioner of Police (CP), Vishnu S Warrier addressed a press conference here on Thursday and explained the arrangements made for the polling. A total of 768 voters in Khammam and Kothagudem districts and in Bayyaram and Garla mandals of Mahabubabad district would cast their vote in the election.

Polling would take place at four polling stations. Voters would cast their vote at two polling stations at Khammam and Kallur RDO Offices in Khammam district; Kothagudem RDO office and Sub-Collector's office at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district, the Collector said.

There were 314 men voters and 454 female voters. Of them six were illiterate and assistants would be provided for them to cast their vote. A total of 900 ballot papers were received for the polling from the government printing press.

For every polling station two ballot boxes are allotted. One presiding officer, one assistant presiding officer and two other polling officers (OPOs) have been appointed for each polling station. For transporting polling material four routes are identified, one vehicle for each route was allotted while two buses would be sent additionally to Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam, Gautham said.

CP, Warrier informed that as many as 12,00 police officials and personnel have been deployed for conducting the polling in a smooth and peaceful manner. One cloakroom at each polling station was provided for the voters to deposit their mobile phones and others before going into the polling compartment.