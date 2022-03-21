Khammam: ARKA Multi Speciality Hospital inaugurated

Khammam: Senior CPI leader and former MLC Puvvada Nageswara Rao inaugurated new ARKA Multi Speciality & Cancer Hospital here on Monday.

Hospital Chairman K Ravi Kumar, Managing Director R Ravi Kumar, Directors Dr Roja Kiran, Dr V Pradeep and Dr Kurapati Pradeep, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja and others participated in the programme and congratulated the hospital management on the occasion.