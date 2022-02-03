Khammam: Beneficiaries get aid at doorsteps

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Thursday distributed cheques of CMRF, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes to the selected beneficiaries in the town. He went around the town, distributing the aid at the doorsteps of beneficiaries. He was accompanied by a large number of TRS leaders and workers.

Speaking during the programme, he claimed that no other State was implementing so many welfare schemes for the poor as Telangana.

Besides the cheques, he also presented sarees to women at his own expense. He distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 18.73 lakh 33 persons, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubark cheques worth Rs 1.07 crore to 107 beneficiaries.

He expressed happiness that the fruits of welfare schemes like wedding gifts were reaching the poor and the needy in time. The poor people were now able to marry off their daughters, without falling into debt-trap, thanks to the financial scheme for marriages, he added.