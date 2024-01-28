Khammam: Bhatti Vikramarka congratulates Resonance student

Khammam : Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday congratulated a student from Resonance School Sri Nagar who was selected for South India Science fair. “The student, D Srivalli from 9th class, performed the state level science fair and was selected for South India Science fair. This is a great achievement,” said Bhatti and lauded the school management and teachers. DEO Somasekhar Sharma and school management members participated in the programme.