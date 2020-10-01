Khammam: Bhatti Vikramarka fires salvo on CM KCR for 'cheating' people

Khammam: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka once again came down on the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on double bedroom constructions in Khammam on Thursday.



Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday visited Dhamsalapuram and Allipuram villages where double bedroom houses are being constructed near Khammam town and examined the constructions. Later, while speaking to the media he alleged that State government put hands in double bedroom house constructions and buried assurance given to the poor during the elections.

He pointed that the government has allotted only 417 houses in seven years period in Khammam and faulted the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for neglecting his assurance of allotting about 2,000 double bedroom houses every year.

As per the Chief Minister's assurance about 14,000 double bedroom houses should have been allotted in the last seven years but only 417 houses have been allotted so far. He said that as many as 15,000 applications have been pending in all divisions and poor people are eagerly waiting for the double bedroom houses.

He further alleged the State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is cheating the poor by making false assurances and stated that people are very intelligent as they observe what is going on and will teach fitting lessons in the coming elections. Suspecting that Chief Minister is playing games with poor people's hopes and cheating them in all aspects, he said Congress party will not sit calm, we will take failures of the ruling party to people and explain everything to them.

Congress party District President Puvvala Durga Prasad, Town President Mohammed Javed, Town Working President N Deepak Chowdary and former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao along with others participated.