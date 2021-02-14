X
Khammam BJP chief condemns arrest of party leaders

BJP Khammam district president Galla Satyanarayana and other party leaders meeting the family members of arrested party leaders in Khammam town on Saturday
BJP Khammam district president Galla Satyanarayana and other party leaders meeting the family members of arrested party leaders in Khammam town on Saturday 

Bharatiya Janata Party district party president Galla Satyanarayana condemned the arrests of party leaders who participated in Girijana Bharosa Yatra along with party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Gurrampodu village under Huzurnagar mandal of Suryapet district recently.

Khammam :Bharatiya Janata Party district party president Galla Satyanarayana condemned the arrests of party leaders who participated in Girijana Bharosa Yatra along with party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Gurrampodu village under Huzurnagar mandal of Suryapet district recently. The Suryapet police arrested the Khammam BJP leaders in that incident. Galla Satyanarayana on Saturday met the arrested leader's family members in Khammam town and extended support to them. Speaking on the occasion, he alleged the TRS government has been deliberately troubling the party leaders and getting arrested them for questioning the government.

He said people vote for BJP candidates in the upcoming elections and teach a fitting lesson to the TRS.

