Khammam: BJP conducts bike rally in Bonakal

Khammam: For supporting the BJP candidate in the ensuring Graduate elections, district party leaders took out a huge motorbike rally in Bonakal mandal headquarters in the district on Thursday.



BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana, number of party leaders and workers participated in the rally.

Speaking after the rally, Galla Satyanarayana called upon the party leaders and workers to strive hard for the success of the party candidate in the coming Graduate MLC elections. He also asked the party leaders and workers to conduct voter enrolment programme in a big way in all villages.

He informed that the people in the country are happy under the regime of Prime Minister Narender Modi and the new agricultural policy is of great help to the farmers across the country. He condemned the Opposition parties' allegations on the new agricultural policies, stating that they have no idea on these new policies.

Later, party leaders felicitated the new district president Galla Satyanarayana.