Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha hails passage of farm bills

Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy hailed the Parliament nod to two farm sector reform bills on Sunday. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Reddy said the bill benefits farmers very much. With this bill, farmers can sell their produce without the involvement of middlemen.



He slammed the Opposition parties' attitude on introducing the bill in Rajya Sabha and alleged that the political parties are wantedly politicising the bill for their existence.

Sridhar Reddy condemned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's allegations on the agricultural bill and said the Chief Minister has no right to speak on the bill, who is implementing anti-farmer policies across the State. He conveyed special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for introducing the bill.