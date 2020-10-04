Khammam: BJP protests State government's LRS scheme

Khammam: BJP District President Galla Satyanarayana took a dig at the TRS government here in Khammam in the State-wide protest programme held against LRS scheme at Dharana Chowk near the Collectorate in Khammam on Saturday.



Speaking at the programme, he said that the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) is a burden on the middle-class people and demanded the government to immediately call off the scheme. He said that people of Telangana have been frustrated with the State government executed schemes. He said that there will be a befitting lesson for the TRS government in the coming elections.

He later alleged the KCR government and said that it failed to fulfil the poll promises in the State and failed to construct the double bedroom houses for the poor. During the protest, the party leaders raised anti-government and anti LRS slogans. Party leaders Vasudeva Rao, D Satyanarayana, N Ramalingeswara Rao, V Sudhakar, Rudra Pradeep, G Vidya Sagar and other leaders also participated in the protest.