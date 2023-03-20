Khammam: BJP will do justice to Dalits

Khammam: Senior BJP Dalit leader and Khammam parliament constituency in-charge Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao has demanded that the government implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme for every Dalit family, not taking criteria of the extent of land into consideration.

Speaking at the State Dalit Morcha meet in Hyderabadon Sunday, in the presence of SC Morcha national president and MP Lal Singh Arya, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other prominent leaders, he

hailed the services of BJP to the Dalit people for its efforts at their empowerment. He said the party gave importance to Dalit leaders and appointed them to various key posts. He flayed the BRS for cheating to Dalit people by not keeping its promise to allot three acres of land to each Dalit family. He claimed that under the BRS government, the Dalit people were troubled a lot. He asserted that Dalit empowerment would be possible in the State only if the BJP comes to power.