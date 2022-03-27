Khammam: Brokers warned to keep off Dalit Bandhu scheme

Khammam: Congress Legislative Party leader Bhatti Vikramarkha Mallu on Saturday warned that cases will be filed against the brokers who indulge in collecting money from the Dalits gained through the Dalit Bandhu scheme introduced by the government. He suggested the people not to fall prey to the traps of the brokers in the name of Dalit Bandhu. He assured the Chintakani people that he will look into the matter that every Dalit benefits from Dalit Bandhu scheme.

As a part of 'People's March' campaign Mallu visited Chintakani, Narasimhapuram, Anthasagar, Pandilapally, Bopparam, Gandhinagar villages. He is reported to take rest at Gandhinagar on Saturday night.

As part of his campaign, Mallu spoke to people at public meetings held in some villages. In one of the public meeting, he slammed both State and Central governments for hiking charges without even thinking about the poor and middle-class people.

He accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hiking petrol, diesel and gas prices. He alleged that the Modi government is working to strengthen the corporate and is ignorant on the plights of the poor. He said that Modi should be ashamed of imposing heavy charges on the common people. The CLP leader said that Chief Minister K chandrashekar Rao who assured of fighting against the dictatorial Central government, has also hiked RTC and power charges in the State.

He questioned KCR is it possible to pay electricity bill of Rs 96,000 a month and how can a common man bear the power charges. He stated that it is not correct to impose burden on the common people and demanded to revert the move taken by the government on power charges. He warned the TRS that it will face same fate which was faced by the previous governments that were ignorant to people.

Earlier in the day, Bhatti Vikramarkha laid gfoundation stone for the construction of Congress office in Chintakani mandal and took part in Bhoomi puja. After the ceremony, several leaders from TRS TDP, CPM joined the Congress party in presence of CLP leader. Those who joined Congress party includes Tirupati Pullaiah, Pagadala Koteswara Rao, Godha Pedda Mogulalu, Tirupati Pullaiah Naresh and others.