Khammam: BRS BC leader Krishna lauds Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam : The BRS party’s Khammam parliament coordinator and BC leader, Gundala Krishna has appealed to voters to elect the party’s Khammam Assembly candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar for the continuation of the constituency development. In this regard, he campaigned in several municipal divisions in the city on Thursday.

Addressing the public, he highlighted the city’s development undertaken in the past ten years, which was on par with Hyderabad. “In the past ten years nearly Rs 3, 000 crore was spent in improving basic facilities in the city,” he said. “Gollapadu channel, which remained a murky drain for nearly four decades was modernised and ten beautiful parks were developed by spending Rs 100 crore. The Telangana government sanctioned Rs 696 crore for the construction of RCC retaining walls on both sides of Munneru stream to prevent floods,” he noted.

Moreover, Krishna distributed the copies of BRS election manifesto to the voters and explained the development achieved in Khammam city during the BRS regime.