Khammam: BRS leaders confident over big victory in polls

Khammam: In a pre-election press conference held at the district party office, the senior leaders of the BRS party voiced unwavering confidence in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s imminent victory for a third term on Tuesday. “Notably, all surveys conducted in the State have consistently pointed towards his triumph, while opposition parties are still struggling to finalise their candidates,” said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The BRS leaders assured that all the seats in the district would undoubtedly be won by their party with an overwhelming majority. The party’s candidates, including Puvvada Ajay Kumar of Khammam, L Kamal Raju of Madhira, B Madan Lal of Wyra, and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah of Sathupalli, along with MLC Tata Madhusudhan and MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Nama Nageswara Rao, addressed the media.

Differing from the 2014 and 2018 elections, the BRS party aims to secure the highest number of seats in the erstwhile Khammam district, presenting it as a gift to KCR. Puvvada urged the people to think wisely, stand by development, and support BRS candidates.

“The primary contender for BRS in the upcoming elections is the Congress party. In previous elections, the state gave 63 seats to the BRS party for the first time and 88 seats for the second time. BRS leaders are confident that the number of assembly seats won by their party will increase significantly this time,” said Puvvada.

MP Nageswara Rao emphasised the significant development and the implementation of welfare schemes in Telangana over the past decade, expressing the people’s inclination towards a hat-trick victory for KCR. He pointed out that Telangana ranks first in the country in the implementation of welfare schemes.

BRS leaders affirmed that their government has fulfilled every promise made over the last ten years and pledged to deliver on the promises in the 2023 election manifesto. Additionally, they claimed that the Congress party has copied BRS programmes and promises, asserting that KCR is a man of his word and dedicated to the welfare of the state’s people.

MP Ravichandra warned that if opposition leaders were elected as MLAs, the public might not have access to them. Therefore, he stressed the responsibility of BRS cadres to secure a hat-trick term for KCR.

The press conference was attended by Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik, senior leader Gundala Krishna, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, and other prominent figures.