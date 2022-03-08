Khammam burst into celebrations on allotment of medical college

Khammam:The people expressed happiness on allotment of a medical college to Khammam district in the State budget that was presented in the Assembly on Monday.

The TRS leaders and workers and activists celebrated the moment like a festival before the main hospital after Finance Minister and Health Minister T Harish Rao made the announcement in the Assembly. The leaders and TRS workers fired crackers and conveyed special thanks to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The party workers distributed sweets and shared happiness with each other.

Speaking to media persons, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj expressed happiness and conveyed special thanks to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who strived for the allotment of the medical college to the district. It will be very useful for the district people, he said, adding that it is the second government medical college after one was allotted to Kothagudem district.

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy welcomed the decision of the State government announcement of allotting a medical college in the district. He said, the health problems of the tribal and other people would be solved after the opening of the medical college. It was the long-pending issue that was addressed now, he added.

He also expressed happiness over the budget allocation for the development in all sectors. He said CM KCR strived for the development of people and women welfare. The government allotted more funds for the agricultural sector, he added.

Earlier in the day, the party leaders and workers and staff of the district main hospital performed the palabhishekam to the portrait of KCR.