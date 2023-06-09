Khammam: Cheated by agent, 17 labourers from district detained in Malaysia

Khammam:Their desire to make money has now turned into a threat to their life. Seventeen daily labourers from Rajupalem village in the Yerrupalem mandal near the temple town of Jamalapuram hoped to earn more money in foreign countries. One agent cashed in their hopes and they believed the agency’s assurances. They were now detained in Malaysia, unable to return to India. Their visa term has expired. Their family members are pleading with the government to save them and ensure their return to their families.

Nagababu, an agent of Nuzuveedu of Andhra Pradesh, visited Rajupalem village several times, luring people with high-paying jobs abroad. He collected Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh from each aspirant who wanted to work for Malaysian companies.17 members obtained a visa and travelled to Malaysia, and began working for a private company in October 2022. Their visa restriction had been reached within six months. They were fired by the company. They were shocked to know that only had tourist visas.

The distressed workers called the agent to discuss their problems, but he had been evasive. They contacted their family members and asked them to contact authorities to help them return home. The family members went to the local police station and filed a complaint against the agent. The cops filed a report and began an investigation.

SwarnamBheemaiah, a family member of one of the victims, spoke to The Hans India. He claimed that their son S Nageswara Rao and his wife Nagamani had travelled to Malaysia for work. They had no idea about visa issues, and they travelled to that country on tourist visa. After six months, as the visa expired, they were fired from their positions.They are now living in disguise in accordance with local regulations. Among the 17 members are eleven women. The affected approached the Indian embassy in Malaysia for assistance. Rao pleaded with the Telangana government to come to their rescue and see to it that their family return home soon.