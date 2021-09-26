Khammam: Civic body responds swiftly to public plight

Khammam: Just a day after The Hans India reported about the pathetic state of BK Bazar in 42nd division on Friday, the civic officials on Saturday took up sanitation works.

It may be recalled that The Hans India published a report – 'Civic body staff flayed for apathy – on Saturday, detailing the travails of the public on account of poor sanitation conditions amid surge in seasonal fevers.

The municipal staff immediately responded to the issue and deployed staff to carry out sanitation works in the division.

The Municipal Commissioner expressed anger at the staff over their negligence and directed them to immediately solve the issue.

The civic staff visited the division and began sanitation works by sprinkling bleaching powder in drainages and on the roads. They also removed the stagnated water on the roads and cleaned drainages.

The health officials also came to the spot and conducted a programme to create awareness among people on dengue fever and other seasonal ailments.

The public expressed happiness over the sanitation works carried out by civic staff and thanked The Hans India for publishing article on the division. KVPS and CPM leaders also conveyed special thanks to the newspaper.