Khammam Collector reviews flood situation in Charla mandal

Khammam: District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala on Wednesday visited Charla mandal and instructed the officials on precautions to be taken in wake of heavy rains.



The Collector reviewed the flood situation with officials after examining the flood situation of Taliperu in Charla mandal. Flood surge was observed at Taliperu High Level Bridge.

S E Venkateswara Reddy of the Irrigation Department was asked about the extent of the flood coming from the top of the Taliperu project.

On this occasion, the Collector ordered the officials to alert the people of Godavari catchment areas in the wake of heavy rains.

Later, the Collector reached Subbampeta village under Charla mandal and inspected the lowland areas of Godavari there.

Additional Collector Karnati Venkateshwarlu, DPO Ramakanth, DRDO. Madhusudan Raju, Charla Mandal officials and others participated.