Khammam: Congress ‘Mahalaxmi’ attracts women voters

Congress leader and wife of former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponguleti Madhuri (first right), explaining the six guarantees of the party to the people during her campaign in Palair on Saturday.

The Six Guarantees from the Congress party have drawn the attention of people across the state, said Mahila Congress leader Ponguleti Madhuri.

Palair (Khammam) : The Six Guarantees from the Congress party have drawn the attention of people across the state, said Mahila Congress leader Ponguleti Madhuri. Canvassing for her husband and TPCC campaign committee co-chairman, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, in Palair and surrounding villages on Saturday, she distributed pamphlets and explained the six guarantees and the advantages of electing the Congress party to power.

On coming to power, the Congress government would provide LPG cylinder at Rs 500 besides a monthly financial aid of Rs 2,000 to every woman under the ‘Mahalaxmi scheme.’ She noted that people evincing keen interest in the welfare schemes of the Congress manifesto. She enthused confidence that her husband, who is well-known as ‘Srinuanna,’ would win with a huge majority in the Palair segment. She said the Congress would come to power and establish Indiramma Rajyam very soon.

