Khammam: Day-long hunger strike concludes with success

Palair (Khammam): The day-long hunger strike, ‘Nirasana Deeksha’, organised by TPCC member Rayala Nageswara Rao at Nelakondapalli mandal headquarters under the Palair assembly segment, concluded with a fair amount of success on Tuesday. The initiative was Rayala’s stand towards demanding justice for unemployed people in the State. Rayala demanded that Chief Minister KCR fill up two lakh jobs immediately.

During the event, Rayala expressed his anger on the BRS government on Tuesday and vehemently stated that those in power failed to provide jobs for people. “The Telangana state was formed for funds, water, and recruitment. But no substantial actions are taken by KCR,” he voiced.

“The KCR government, which has been ruling the State for nine years, has pushed the unemployment issues into the den,” he said. “This is how the government is functioning. Jobs are not being given. Lakhs of rupees are being spent on exams, but even those are being cancelled at the last minute,” .he complained.

In addition, Rayala opined that the unemployed youth will turn against the government. “This will give them a big lesson in the upcoming elections,” he said. “The government should give Rs 2 lakh compensation to the students who took the exam.”

“Even now, if KCR is sincere towards the unemployed, two lakh jobs should be filled immediately,” stated Rayala. He went on to promise that if Congress comes to power, the party would do the same as a priority.

Party leaders and unemployed youth extended support to the hunger strike and participated in the event.