Khammam: DGP Mahender Reddy consoles Mariyamma's family members

Khammam: Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Sunday consoled A Uday Kiran, the son of A Mariyamma, in Khammam town.

It should be reminded here that the CM, took a serious note of the death of Dalit woman Mariyamma while in police custody in Addagur police station of Bhongir district, had instructed the DGP to inquire into the incident and take stringent action against those found guilty.

Mariyamma was a native of Komatlagudem under Chintakani mandal in Khammam district.

The DGP visited Uday Kiran at the private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment and observed injuries on his body and enquired about the incident. Uday explained how the police beat him.

Later, the DGP also interacted with Mariyamma's daughters, who were in the hospital and discussed the issue. They appealed to him to do justice to their family and the DGP assured them of extending all possible help and to take serious action against the police personal, who were involved in the incident.

Later speaking to the media in the hospital premises, DGP Mahender Reddy said that the custodial death of Mariyamma was very painful and against the friendly policing in the State. Asserting that strict action would be taken against the police personnel after conducting a thorough enquiry, the DGP warned that action will be taken against those, who crossed the rules of the department.