Khammam: 'Eatala victory gives more strength to party leaders'

Khammam: District BJP leaders and activists were happy and celebrating the victory of party candidate Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad bypoll. The local leaders said that Eatala's victory has strengthened the party cadre in Khammam district, which is near to Huzurabad, who campaigned for the party candidate. They said that they will work with the same team spirit in the coming elections and get huge success.

Khmmam district has different political history. Earlier, Left parties have strong hold on the district. Later, Congress candidates won most of the MLA seats in the last two elections. In the last general elections, the TRS party had won one seat in Khammam constituency only, while Mahakutami candidates won the remaining nine constituencies. In the recent Municipal elections, first time BJP won one corporator seat and lost four seats with less margin. BJP leaders expected nearly five corporator seats in that elections, but they were happy to grab at least one seat giving tough fight in some divisions.

This showed the growing strength of the party in the district. BJP winning Dubbaka bypoll and GHMC elections shows its growing popularity and strength in Khammam district, the leaders stated.

Now after winning Huzurabad bypoll, the party leaders are fully confident of winning some MLA seats in the coming general elections. Speaking to The Hans India, party senior leader and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy compared their victory in Huzurabad bypoll as people's victory. The TRS wanted to win this election by any means and spent huge money to lure voters. But people supported BJP, hence we won with huge majority, he said. The same spirt will continue in the party and will win more seats, will come to power after the coming general elections, he hoped.

BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana said almost all the leaders and activists worked hard for this election and conducted campaigns. He informed that they got good response from the constituency people during campaigns.

Huzurabad bypoll results shows the growing strength of BJP and the party will win more seats in the coming elections, he added. BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy said BJP victory showed how people are happy in the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People taught a lesson to the TRS government for cheating them, he noted.