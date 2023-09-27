Khammam: Elaborate security arrangements for Ganesh idol immersion

Khammam: Strict security arrangements in place and traffic restrictions have been imposed in view of Vinayaka immersion, informed Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier here on Monday.

He said arrangements have been made for immersion of Ganesh idols at Munneru Vagu in Prakash Nagar suburbs near Kalva Voddu in the city. In view of the traffic restrictions, people have been advised to choose alternative routes apart from the Ganesh Shobha Yatra routes on Wednesday.

The police commissioner said that during the immersion of Vinayaka idols, all preventive measures will be taken in coordination with the district police, revenue, municipal, R&B and medical departments to prevent any untoward incident.

He said that CCTV cameras and barricades will be installed in the areas where idols will be immersed and constant police surveillance will be maintained.

He said that it is expected that about one thousand Ganesh idols of Khammam division will be immersed in two areas.

He said that the utsava committees should take the initiative to finish the immersion on time.Only 10 vehicles will be allowed to enter during the immersion.

People from all walks of life have been requested to act in coordination and contribute their contribution to ensure that Ganesh immersion takes place in a peaceful atmosphere, he said.

The use of sound system and DJs is prohibited during the Shobha Yatra, and the organisers have advised that the vehicle drivers should not consume alcohol and intoxicating drinks, he said.

He asked them to cooperate with the police and make the immersion programme a success. He said that a strong security with 600 police personnel has been arranged to prevent any untoward incident and traffic problems during immersion in the district.

On the occasion of Ganesh visarjan, all vehicles coming from Naidu Peta will be diverted and allowed to enter Khammam Town via Mulakalapalli crossroad and Bypass Road from 2 pm, CP informed.