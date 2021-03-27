Khammam: Every shop owner should have trade license, says Anurag Jayanthi

Khammam: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi said that every shop owner should have trade license compulsory.

He organised a meeting with municipal sanitary inspectors, Jawan, revenue section officers at TTD Bhavan on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, he informed the officers that they should collect trade license fee from Sunday onwards. He said, every shop owner should make trade licenses compulsory.

The corporation should take action, those who had no trade licenses after the inspection, he said.

Assistant Commissioner B Malleswari attended the meeting.