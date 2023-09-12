Live
Khammam: Flood relief aid distributed
Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar handed over financial assistance cheques to the flood-affected residents of Munneru flooding, at Damsalavuram here on Monday.
MP Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy distributed Rs 1 crore, and Minister’s daughter-in-law Aparna Rs 50 lakh to 1,718 affected families.
Suda Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Corporator Medarapu Venkateshwarlu and others were present.
