Khammam: Flood relief aid distributed

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar handed over financial assistance cheques to the flood-affected residents of Munneru flooding, at Damsalavuram here on Monday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar handed over financial assistance cheques to the flood-affected residents of Munneru flooding, at Damsalavuram here on Monday.

MP Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy distributed Rs 1 crore, and Minister’s daughter-in-law Aparna Rs 50 lakh to 1,718 affected families.

Suda Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Corporator Medarapu Venkateshwarlu and others were present.

