Khammam: Gundala entrusted with greater responsibility

Khammam : Senior BRS leader Gundala Krishna has been appointed as the party’s election coordinator for Assembly constituencies in Khammam parliamentary constituency, BRS district president Tata Madhusudhan and Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Wednesday.

Krishna would coordinate BRS campaign and resolve any organisational issues in the five Assembly segments of Khammam, Palair, Madhira, Wyra and Sathupalli in Khammam district, and Kothagudem and Aswaraopet in Kothagudem district under Khammam Lok Sabha segment.

Speaking to The Hans India, Krishna, who is also known as RJC Krishna, said he would strive to deliver the responsibilities entrusted by BRS chief KCR to him effectively. He said people were

He said the public in erstwhile Khammam district are impressed with the development and welfare programmes of the BRS government and would support the BRS in the Assembly elections. He said the party candidates in all the 10 Assembly segments already launched campaigning and were getting good response from voters. He said

BRS would win a majority of seats in erstwhile Khammam district, adding that KCR would create history by becoming the CM for the third time. Vuppala Venkataramana, Md Qamar, Ch Krishna Chaitanya, Pulipati Prasad, Chittaru Simhamdri Yadav, Akula Murthy, Y Bhaskar Madiga, B Krishna Murthy, D Subba Rao and Police Venkanna were made the BRS election war room members.