Live
- IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar will be the first IIT run by women
- We will give 24-Hours power says BRS
- YS Viveka murder: Telangana High Court asks CBI to correct errors in charge-sheet
- Members of Parliament Committee visit Simhachalam
- Governor faces hardship due to traffic in Hyderabad
- MLC Kavitha interacts with roadside grilled corn seller in Jagtial
- Russian President Putin Meets Wagner Group Leader Prigozhin After Failed Mutiny, Assessing Ukraine War Effort And Future Plansort
- Importance of Data Science for Business Leaders in India
- Mark Zuckerberg Reacts on Threads 100M Subscriptions
- Annual report - AkzoNobel India 2022-23
Khammam: Italian couple adopts child
Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham on Monday praised an issueless Italian couple for coming forward to adopt an orphaned child. A Babu from...
Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham on Monday praised an issueless Italian couple for coming forward to adopt an orphaned child. A Babu from Khammam district childcare center was adopted by them, after all legal formalities, the Collector informed.
Gautham stated that children who are below 18 years and are orphans, abandoned or have poor parents can be brought under the adoption process and the adoption process is done by the District Collector as per the rules. He informed that childless couples can approach officials through the website www.cara.nic.in. They can also contact anganwadi teachers, district child welfare department, Sisugruhas to learn about the adoption process.
District Welfare Officer G Jyoti, DCPO Vishnu Vandana, Protection Officer Soni and others were present.