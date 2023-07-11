  • Menu
Khammam: Italian couple adopts child

District Collector VP Gautham along with an Italian couple who adopted a child, at his office in Khammam on Monday.
District Collector VP Gautham along with an Italian couple who adopted a child, at his office in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham on Monday praised an issueless Italian couple for coming forward to adopt an orphaned child. A Babu from Khammam district childcare center was adopted by them, after all legal formalities, the Collector informed.

Gautham stated that children who are below 18 years and are orphans, abandoned or have poor parents can be brought under the adoption process and the adoption process is done by the District Collector as per the rules. He informed that childless couples can approach officials through the website www.cara.nic.in. They can also contact anganwadi teachers, district child welfare department, Sisugruhas to learn about the adoption process.

District Welfare Officer G Jyoti, DCPO Vishnu Vandana, Protection Officer Soni and others were present.

