Khammam: Kisan Morcha holds Rythu Sadassu

Khammam: BJP leaders on Saturday stated that the TRS government is playing with the lives of farmers over paddy procurement.

Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts BJP Kisan Morcha Rythu Sadassu was held here at EVR gardens. BJP National Co In-charge Tamil Nadu State and former MLC Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy took part in Rythu sadassu programme along with G Premendra Reddy, general secretary of the BJP in State, Kondapally Sridhar Reddy,Kisan Morcha state president, district party president Galla Satyanarayana, Koneru Satyanarayana (Chinni) and other leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Ponguleti trained his guns against the state government. He said that the party leaders are playing cheap politics on the paddy issue. He came down heavily on the TRS political gimmicks over purchase of paddy He said that the NDA government led by the BJP is striving hard for welfare of the farmers. He said that the farmers have extended support to the BJP party. He recalled the recent landslide victory by BJP in four state of Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.