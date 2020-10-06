Khammam: Krishnaveni student B Tarun gets All India 3rd rank in IIT, JEE Advance exams

Khammam: Krishnaveni Junior College students got good ranks in IIT and JEE Advanced examination results. College students B Tarun got all India 3rd rank, K Sravan Kumar got 26th rank, B Niharika got 44th ranks in various categories.



College Directors Gollapudi Jagadeesh, Macharapu Koteswara Rao and Y Venkateswara Rao appreciated the students, who got good ranks, at a programme in the college on Monday. They informed that B Tarun got 16th rank in JEE Mains last year and about 20 students got good ranks in these examinations. With the encouragement of lecturers and parents, students scored good ranks, they added.

College Principal Ramchander Rao, IIT Programme Co-Ordinator Chandra Sekhar, IIT faculty DNR, Rajanikanth, Academic in-charge Vamshi and senior lecturers of various subjects participated in the programme.