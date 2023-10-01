Khammam: KTR lays foundation stone for palm oil factory

Khammam : As part of overseeing the commencement of crucial development projects, Industry Minister KT Rama Rao, along with ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Puvvada Ajay laid the foundation stone for the Palm Oil factory in Anjanapuram on Saturday, situated in the Konijarlamandal of the district.

During the event, KTR underscored the government’s ambitious goal of cultivating oil palm in 20 lakh acres across the state, highlighting the advantages associated with this cultivation. He encouraged local farmers to leverage the factory for economic growth.

KTR also lauded the dynamism of the people in Khammam district and called for the defeat of the Congress party in the upcoming elections, envisioning the victory of BRS as a pivotal moment for development.

He expressed his views on the Congress party, referring to it as a “420 party” and stressing the importance of safeguarding Chief Minister KCR, who is renowned for his contributions to farmers’ welfare.

This event witnessed the presence of various dignitaries, including MLAs Ramulu Naik, MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, VavirajuRavichandra, Parthasarathi Reddy, ZP Chairman Lingala Kamalraj, and the District Collector. Following the foundation stone laying ceremony, a series of other projects are slated for inauguration.

Minister KTR’s visit and these development endeavours in Khammam district are aimed at improving local infrastructure and amenities for the community’s benefit. These initiatives encompass the opening of NTR Park at Lakaram Tank Bund in Khammam city, the Municipal Sports Park near SBIT College, parks developed along the Gollapadu Channel, and the Veg and Non-Veg Markets in VDOs Colony.