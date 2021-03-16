Khammam: Lakaram suspension bridge to be ready in two months

Khammam: Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) officials are striving hard to complete suspension foot bridge across Lakaram tank bund in the next two months, to make it available to tourists.

In order to develop Lakaram tank bund as a major tourism spot, TSTDC has proposed suspension foot bridge at Lakaram tank bund. Tourism Minister V Srinivasa Goud laid foundation stone on January 12 for the bridge construction, with an estimation of Rs 8 crore. The bridge is 220 meters long and 1.5 metre width.

An official said that about 50 per cent works were completed and the remaining works were going on a brisk pace.

The irrigation officials were filling Lakaram tank bund with Nagarjuna Sagar Project water to give additional attraction to the suspension bridge.