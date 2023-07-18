Khammam: Land grabbing by kin of Ponguleti? Survey on

Khammam/hyderabad: Officials of revenue, irrigation and survey, settlements and land records departments have taken up a joint survey to fix the boundaries of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) lands in survey number 140 of Velugumatla village in Khammam Urban mandal in the district.

This is in the wake of about 20 to 23 guntas of NSP 21st main branch canal (MBC) land being encroached, by the side of the canal and behind SR Gardens in the city. A piece of land was allegedly encroached by Ponguleti Prasad Reddy, the brother of Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, while constructing SR Gardens.

As the issue had been pending for long, in order to overcome the issue, Prasad Reddy reportedly approached NSP officials seeking a no-objection certificate (NCO) for the disputed land.

As he could not obtain the NOC, he approached the HC which ordered a survey of the land. Though Prasad Reddy was asked to be present during the the survey of the land, he kept away, citing health reasons. As a result, the officials again issued a notice for conducting a survey of the land on Monday.

After completing the survey, a report would be submitted to the officials concerned for further action. The land in question falls under the jurisdiction of Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA), said officials engaged in the survey.