  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: Mega Food Park all set for launch

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao enquiring about the progress of Buggapadu Mega Food Park with officials in Sathupalli mandal on Monday
x

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao enquiring about the progress of Buggapadu Mega Food Park with officials in Sathupalli mandal on Monday

Highlights

According to Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, the purpose of the Buggapadu Mega Food Park is to bring together farmers, processors and merchants by providing a means of delivering goods to the market.

Khammam: According to Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, the purpose of the Buggapadu Mega Food Park is to bring together farmers, processors and merchants by providing a means of delivering goods to the market.

He visited the Food Park on Monday. During the BRS rule in 2016, a foundation stone was laid for the park in Buggapadu Sathupalli mandal. The construction cost was projected at Rs 70 crore.

Nageswara Rao reviewed the progress of the project and the amenities coming up there. Speaking at the event, he announced that administrative building, cold storage, and basic facilities have been completed, and all equipment for assembling units is in place. He directed that since cashew and mango processors have arrived auction should be held immediately to process all crops produce and vegetables. He had earlier in the day visited Kothagudem district’s Aswaraopet oil palm factory and its power generating unit.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X