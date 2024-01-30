Live
Just In
Khammam: Mega Food Park all set for launch
According to Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, the purpose of the Buggapadu Mega Food Park is to bring together farmers, processors and merchants by providing a means of delivering goods to the market.
He visited the Food Park on Monday. During the BRS rule in 2016, a foundation stone was laid for the park in Buggapadu Sathupalli mandal. The construction cost was projected at Rs 70 crore.
Nageswara Rao reviewed the progress of the project and the amenities coming up there. Speaking at the event, he announced that administrative building, cold storage, and basic facilities have been completed, and all equipment for assembling units is in place. He directed that since cashew and mango processors have arrived auction should be held immediately to process all crops produce and vegetables. He had earlier in the day visited Kothagudem district’s Aswaraopet oil palm factory and its power generating unit.