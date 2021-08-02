Top
Khammam: Minister Ajay celebrates cake on Sindhu's victory

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar offering cake to a sports girl during a programme at Sardar Patel stadium in Khammam on Monday
x

Khammam: To celebrate PV Sindhu's victory at Tokyo Olympics, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with District Collector VP Gowtham and sportspersons cut a cake in Sardar Patel indoor shuttle stadium on Monday evening. Sindhu's portrait was kept on the occasion.

Minister Ajay said the performance of Sindhu at the Olympic Games was excellent and she created history as the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. He wished Sindhu to win more medals in future and create several records. He informed that he would invite Sindhu to Khammam and felicitate her.

Ajay said the State government was providing a number of facilities to sportspersons and providing training and setup stadiums in every district.

ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, Mayor P Neeraja, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Deputy Mayor Fathima, District Sports Officer Parandhama Reddy, sportspersons and Association members attended the programme.

