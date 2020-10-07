Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar creates awareness among people on assets survey

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated development works and toured several colonies creating awareness among the residents about non-agriculture assets survey.



The Minister inaugurated cement concrete road in Chaitanya Nagar in the city on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the government has sanctioned huge amounts of funds for Khammam city development. It was proposed to establish a public park with an open gym in each municipal division in Khammam for the benefit of the citizens.

Parks at Lakaram tank bund, mini-Lakaram tank bund and Velugumatla have already been developed, he noted.

Minister Ajay Kumar along with Mayor G Papalal, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, District Collector RV Karnan and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi inspected development works at Venugopal Nagar, where five-kilometre-long NSP bund beautification works were under progress at a cost of Rs 2.30 crore.

He instructed the officials to speed up the works related to walking track, fencing, plantation to ensure greenery and street lighting to develop the bund as a mini-park. The place would help the locals to spend their leisure time and to engage in physical exercise, he stated.

Ajay Kumar visited Sambani Nagar, Girakalabavi Centre, Kotha Colony, Ambedkar Nagar, Venugopal Nagar, Burahanpuram, Sriram Nagar, Saritha clinic centre in the city on the day and interacted with the locals creating awareness among them about non-agricultural assets survey.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who introduced new Revenue Act to address discrepancies in land records and to protect the lands of farmers, poor and suppressed sections, also wanted to protect non-agriculture properties. The non-agricultural assets survey was aimed to feed the data on Dharani portal and to issue maroon colour passbooks to the owners of non-agriculture properties, Ajay Kumar said and urged the public to give required information to survey teams.

Trainee Collector Varun Reddy, corporator Kamartapu Murali and others were present.