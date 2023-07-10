Khammam: MP Nama Nageswra Rao seeks tweaks to new railway line

Khammam : BRS Lok Sabha party leader MP Nama Nageswra Rao has urged the Central government to reroute the Dornakal-Miryalaguda railway line. He was speaking to media, he asserted that the new railway line would never be permitted to cross through the district because it would be detrimental to the interests of local farmers and residents. Many farmers recently met with the MP to voice their worries about the railway route.

The MP claimed that he had already repeatedly made it plain to the officials concerned that the district’s residents have no objections if the railway line, which was useless to the area’s residents, is built outside of Khammam district. The farmers and residents of the district, he claimed, had previously lost precious land for the construction of national highways and other projects, and they weren’t ready to lose it again for the new railway line. Rao observed that the properties along the railroad’s projected path were very valuable and that many real estate projects and low-income housing projects were situated there. The farmers and locals could suffer significant harm if those areas were taken for the new railway line.