Khammam: Municipal Commissioner inspects sanitation works

Khammam Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi inspecting sanitation works at Mamatha Roads in Khammam on Tuesday
Khammam: Khammam Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi on Tuesday inspected sanitation works in Ballepalli Rastogi Nagar and Mamatha College roads. He closely observed all the roads in the Khammam Municiapal Corporation limits and appealed the people to give importance on greenery. He also observed the plants which were sowed under the Haritha Haram programme.

Later he participated in distributing the glouses, shoes and other items to the sanitation works in the office along with Mayor P Neeraja.

