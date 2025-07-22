  • Menu
Khammam native’s Bharatanatyam arangetram gets grand reception in US

Highlights

Khammam: Ina proud celebration of Indian culture abroad, Kodem Dhruti Sri, daughter of Kodem Meghanadh and Sandhya presented her Bharatanatyam...

Khammam: Ina proud celebration of Indian culture abroad, Kodem Dhruti Sri, daughter of Kodem Meghanadh and Sandhya presented her Bharatanatyam Arangetram in North Carolina, USA. The event was graced by a noted doctor and social activist Dr G Venkateswarlu, BJP Telangana State Council Member and Founder of Sriraksha hospital. In his address, Dr GV applauded the parents, saying, “Preserving Indian traditions while living abroad is a rare and commendable effort. This Arangetram is a tribute to Indian heritage and devotion.”

Dhruti Sri, trained under her guru, performed with grace, precision, and deep expression, captivating the audience through the spiritual and aesthetic depths of Bharatanatyam.

