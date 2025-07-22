Live
- Flood Alert at Prakasam Barrage Due to Heavy Rains
- Mana Mudiraj Mahasabha appoints new State Secy
- Is Tripura ready to lead the India-Bangladesh trade corridor?”
- Use of bio-fertilisers to reduce farming costs suggested
- Incessant rain to benefit all crops
- PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Maha CM Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
- Sarpanches demand release of Rs 1,121 cr Central funds
- Stringent measures in place to curb ganja growth
- Complaint filed against creators of Ayodhya Ram temple replica
- People faced problems during YSRCP’ rule
Khammam native’s Bharatanatyam arangetram gets grand reception in US
Highlights
Khammam: Ina proud celebration of Indian culture abroad, Kodem Dhruti Sri, daughter of Kodem Meghanadh and Sandhya presented her Bharatanatyam...
Khammam: Ina proud celebration of Indian culture abroad, Kodem Dhruti Sri, daughter of Kodem Meghanadh and Sandhya presented her Bharatanatyam Arangetram in North Carolina, USA. The event was graced by a noted doctor and social activist Dr G Venkateswarlu, BJP Telangana State Council Member and Founder of Sriraksha hospital. In his address, Dr GV applauded the parents, saying, “Preserving Indian traditions while living abroad is a rare and commendable effort. This Arangetram is a tribute to Indian heritage and devotion.”
Dhruti Sri, trained under her guru, performed with grace, precision, and deep expression, captivating the audience through the spiritual and aesthetic depths of Bharatanatyam.
Next Story