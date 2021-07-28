Khammam: New ration cards distributed to beneficiaries in district

Khammam: The State government has allowed the ration card holders to get ration from any PDS shop across the State under the portability scheme, said District Collector, VP Gautham.

The Collector said that the government has sanctioned new ration cards ending a long wait for the ration cards.

He along with Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah distributed ration cards to beneficiaries in Kallur in the district on Tuesday.

The Collector informed that a total of 2, 500 ration cards have been sanctioned in Sathupalli Assembly constituency.

MLA Veeraiah said that the government has sanctioned around nine lakh new ration cards across the State to benefit the poorer sections. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to clear the pending applications, as he was aware of the plight of the poor people.

Steps are being taken to extend old age pensions to those above 57 years of age.

Similarly the government was taking measures to give financial assistance to those who have their own house plots to build houses, Veeraiah said.

The Collector and MLA visited Palle Prakriti Vanam in Kallur and planted saplings. District Panchayat Officer Prabhakar Rao, District Rural Development Officer Vidyachandana, DRO, Suryanarayana and others were present.