Khammam: Officials told to ramp up disease prevention

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has directed the district authorities to be vigilant and take measures to prevent seasonal diseases. He cautioned them that August would normally see a spurt in spread of diseases when dengue mosquitoes breed. All measures should be taken to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Addressing a review meeting, the Minister asked them to reach out to remote corners of the district to make people aware of mosquito bites and take up sanitation drive wherever necessary to check the outbreak of seasonal diseases. He said they should launch a campaign against water stagnation points and mosquito breeding, especially in low-lying areas. Each gram panchayat should prepare oil balls not fewer than two lakhs in number. He also called upon people's representatives to conduct 'dry day' campaigns in their areas.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that there was a fall in dengue cases in the district and the exercise of 'dry day' observation was being carried out strictly. In 2019, around 2,000 dengue positive cases were reported, but they fell to 23 cases in 2020 and 944 dengue positive cases were reported in 2021. As many as 66 cases have been reported so far in the district in 2022, he informed. Typhoid tests were being conducted for mid-day meal cooks, staff in Gurukuls and government schools in the district. As many as 19,012 samples across the district were collected and of them 487 were found to be positive. All necessary medicines were in stock in the district, he added.